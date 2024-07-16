Thornton Township Board in south Chicago suburbs clashes with supervisor over spending

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (CBS) -- A meeting of the Thornton Township Board grew heated Tuesday night, as the embattled board supervisor squared off with members of the board over spending.

Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard was accused by board members of keeping certain items off the agenda Tuesday night—including an ordinance that board members say would cap spending by the supervisor and also to minimize non-approved spending.

As a result, some board members refused to approve the hiring of landscaping contractors for the township.

Henyard is also the mayor of Dolton, and is the subject of lawsuits and investigations.

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in April agreed to investigate Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard amid claims that Henyard misused public funds—and the Dolton Village Board overrode a veto by Henyard f that investigation.

The FBI also served two subpoenas to the village earlier this year—in a probe many believe centers around Henyard and her lack of transparency.

Other scandals have also plagued the south suburban village lately. Fenia Dukes, a former village worker, filed a civil lawsuit claiming Dolton Village Trustee Andrew Holmes sexually assaulted her while attending a conference for the village in Las Vegas in May of last year.