Lawsuit accuses Illinois suburban trustee of sexual assault, suburban mayor of retaliation

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Dolton Trustee and community activist Andrew Holmes was accused of sexual assault.

The lawsuit, brought by a former employee of Dolton and a Dolton police officer, alleges the well-known Chicago activist sexually assaulted a village employee and that Mayor Tiffany Henyard tried to cover it up to protect herself.

They are both named as defendants in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Dolton Mayor Henyard and more than a dozen others attended a conference in Vegas last May. On May 26, after a group dinner, a Dolton employee went out with Holmes who is a Dolton trustee.

She said at some point that evening she felt disoriented, light headed and felt as if the ground was moving.

She then blacked out.

The lawsuit goes on to allege that same night, Holmes called the mayor's security detail who is also a Dolton police officer to discuss his alleged sexual advances.

That officer had reason to believe Holmes was drunk since the conversation was out of the ordinary. The officer then started to record Holmes before Facetiming him.

Once he facetimed him, he saw Homes shirtless and the alleged victim partially undressed, and Holmes pointed the camera toward her.

The officer couldn't tell if she consented. The next morning, she woke up fully dressed and unclear of what happened.

Upon return, the lawsuit claims Holmes talked to the officer again, admitting he had sex with the village employee on the trip.

The officer then advised her to seek medical attention.

The Las Vegas Police Department confirmed they are conducting an ongoing investigation involving Holmes.

The alleged victim requested a meeting with Mayor Henyard. Henyard, met with the officer and the alleged victim, even questioning the officer why Holmes would reveal this information to the officer.

During that meeting Henyard advised the alleged victim if the information got out, Henyard would be ruined. She concluded the meeting by telling the alleged victim, she'd take care of it. That meeting resulted in the village employee being terminated along with the officer being demoted and removed from the mayor's security detail.

This is now being investigated by former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is also being tasked with investigating Henyard's spending.

CBS 2 reached out to Holmes and Henyard. Holmes said, "no statement or response at this time."

Holmes is expected to make a court appearance in June.