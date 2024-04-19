FBI searches village hall in Dolton, Illinois in court-authorized action

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The FBI searched Dolton Village Hall Friday afternoon in a court-authorized law enforcement action.

The FBI confirmed it conducted the action at the village hall on Friday, but declined to comment on the nature of the investigation per Department of Justice policy.

The investigation comes amid months of controversy and divisiveness swirling in the south suburb, over allegations of mismanagement and misconduct involving village officials including the mayor.

Last week, Dolton Board of Trustees hired former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to investigate Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard amid claims Henyard misused public funds.

The Dolton mayor has been accused of misusing public funds while the village is millions of dollars in debt – including lavish personal spending, reportedly on the taxpayers' dime.

Lightfoot is tasked with investigating those claims, and also a village employee's claims that she was sexually assaulted by a Dolton village trustee on a trip to Las Vegas – and then retaliated against. The employee claimed after she told the mayor about the lawsuit, she was eventually fired.

It was not known late Friday whether the FBI presence at the Dolton Village Hall was related to Mayor Henyard in any way.

Meanwhile earlier this week, Dolton Village Administrator Keith Freeman was indicted on federal bankruptcy fraud charges accusing him of falsifying his income in a bankruptcy filing earlier this year.

Freeman, 45, was charged with one count of bankruptcy fraud, and faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Freeman has been the Dolton Village Administrator since January 2022, and has been Thornton Township Manager since March 2022.

Henyard and other village representatives were not immediately available for comment Friday afternoon.