Suspect charged with shooting man headed to synagogue in Chicago apparently dies by suicide in jail

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspect charged with shooting a Jewish man headed to synagogue in the West Rogers Park neighborhood, and then firing at responding officers and paramedics, was found dead in his cell at the Cook County Jail of a suspected suicide this weekend, authorities said.

Sidi Mohammad Abdallahi, 22, had been facing hate crime and terrorism charges in the attack in late October.

Police said at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, Abdallahi shot a 39-year-old man in the shoulder as that man was walking to synagogue in the 2600 block of West Farwell Avenue.

After first responders arrived at the scene, the suspect is alleged to have opened fire on them and struck an ambulance. No officers or paramedics were hit. Chicago Police officers returned fire and hit the suspect multiple times. He was taken to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition.

Abdallahi was initially charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder, seven counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated battery. Charges of a hate crime and terrorism were later added.

Police had initially said there was not sufficient evidence to bring hate crime charges against Abdallahi, but Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling later said further investigation has since determined Abdallahi targeted the victim because he was Jewish.

On Friday, Nov. 15, Abdallahi was transferred from St. Francis to Cermak Health Services—the medical facility at the Cook County Jail, according to the Cook County Sheriff's office.

At 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Cook County Sheriff's office staff were conducting routine checks at Cermak Health Services—and found Abdallahi unresponsive, having hanged himself in an attempted suicide.

Abdallahi was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

The Sheriff's office said there was no indication that Abdallahi was at risk for suicide.



The Sheriff's office also said there was no evidence of foul play. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office will determine the cause of his death.