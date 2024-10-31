Man faces hate crime, terrorism charges in shooting of Jewish man on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police and prosecutors on Thursday announced terrorism and hate crime charges have been filed against the man accused of shooting an Orthodox Jewish man in the West Ridge neighborhood, and then opening fire on police and paramedics.

Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, 22, had already faced six counts of attempted first-degree murder, seven counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated battery.

On Thursday, Police Supt. Larry Snelling announced Abdallahi also has been charged with one felony count of terrorism and one felony count of a hate crime.

Police said Abdallahi shot a 39-year-old man in the 2600 block of West Farwell Avenue in the West Ridge, or West Rogers Park, neighborhood around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

After first responders arrived at the scene, the suspect is alleged to have opened fire on them and struck an ambulance. No officers or paramedics were hit.

Chicago police officers returned fire and hit the suspect multiple times. Police recovered a weapon at the scene.

"We want everybody to know that we will never tolerate violence that's rooted in hate and bigotry. This shooting is deeply personal to members of our Jewish community. We know that. But this shooting should be personal to everyone across the city," Snelling said.

Earlier this week, police had said there was not sufficient evidence to bring hate crime charges against Abdallahi, but Snelling said further investigation has since determined Abdallahi targeted the victim because of his Jewish faith. The superintendent said it was important for detectives to take their time to confirm the shooting was indeed a hate crime before filing such charges.

"I want to make this clear to everybody in every community. We did not secure these charges because of public pressure, or because of media attention," he said. "Gathering evidence and facts takes time, and we have to do it in a timely fashion so that we don't impede the possibility of getting charges. We will never do things just based on a belief. We need proof."

Snelling said, because Abdallahi is still in the hospital after being shot by police, detectives have been unable to question him, but were able to sift through evidence on his phone indicating he was specifically targeting people of Jewish faith.

The victim, an Orthodox Jewish man, was wearing a kippah while walking to his synagogue.

Mayor Brandon Johnson, who earlier this week had stressed patience regarding the investigation into the motive for the shooting, said Thursday it "clearly was motivated by hatred."

"There is absolutely no place in Chicago for antisemitism. There's no place in our city for hatred directed towards our Jewish community," he said. "Hatred towards our Jewish community, it is not only hideous, it is wicked, and as the leader of this city, as a husband, as a father, it grieves me and it breaks my heart knowing that our Jewish community doesn't feel safe and secure in our beloved city. This is not just an attack against our beloved community of Jewish people, this was an attack against us as a city."