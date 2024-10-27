Jewish Chicago neighbors fear hate crime preceded shootout with police

CHICAGO (CBS) – Jewish residents in a North Side neighborhood said they fear the shooting that preceded a shootout with police on Saturday may have been a hate crime.

Police said the suspect shot a 39-year-old man, then later turned the gun on police and paramedics. Officers then shot and critically injured the suspect.

Chicago police have not confirmed whether or not the initial shooting, in which the victim was hit in the shoulder, was a hate crime, but some neighbors speculated the victim was targeted because of his religion.

"A Jewish guy walking to synagogue, Saturday morning, Sabbath morning, it just, it doesn't make sense," said Abraham Trachtman, who lives in the West Ridge neighborhood.

Trachtman said there is a large Orthodox Jewish community in the area and he was headed to the local synagogue when his sister came running up to him.

"'A Jewish guy was shot! A Jewish guy was shot!' at 9:30 in the morning walking to synagogue, and right away I'm like, 'Are the kids safe?'" Trachtman said.

Police said the victim was walking near the 2600 block of West Farwell Avenue around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday when the 23-year-old suspect shot him in the shoulder. About 20 minutes after officers arrived at the scene, police said the same suspect came out of an alley and opened fire on both officers and paramedics and hit an ambulance.

"I heard it had to be like two waves, maybe a dozen each," said Marcia Lawrence, who heard the shooting. "You know, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop. It was no mistaking what it was."

The suspect was shot and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Neighbors in the area were left wondering why the shooting happened.

"Why didn't the shooter walk to other people?" Trachtman said. "It seemed like he waited. [He didn't say], 'Give me your money' or anything. He just went up and started shooting at this Jewish guy."

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the police shooting. Officers who were involved in that shooting will be placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days.