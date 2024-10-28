Suspect charged with shooting man, shooting at Chicago police officers, paramedics

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The suspect whom Chicago police shot and critically wounded on the city's North Side on Saturday after he allegedly shot a man and then opened fire on police and paramedics was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, 22, of Chicago, faces six counts of attempted first-degree murder, seven counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated battery.

Police said the suspect shot a 39-year-old man in the 2600 block of West Farwell around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

After first responders arrived at the scene, the suspect is alleged to have opened fire on them and struck an ambulance. No officers or paramedics were hit.

Chicago police officers returned fire and hit the suspect. Police recovered a weapon at the scene.

Abdallahi was arrested and taken to an area hospital, initially reported in critical condition. Police did not have an update as to his condition on Monday.

Abraham Trachtman, a resident in the West Ridge area, told CBS News Chicago he feared the initial shooting of the 39-year-old victim was a hate crime because the victim was a Jewish man who was walking to a local synagogue Saturday morning. Trachtman noted there is a large Orthodox Jewish population in the area.

Chicago police have not said whether the shooting appeared to be a hate crime. The suspect was not charged with committing a hate crime.

Abdallahi was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the police shooting of the suspect. Officers who were involved in that shooting will be placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days.

The above video is from a previous report.