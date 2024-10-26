Watch CBS News
Local News

COPA investigating shooting by officer on Chicago's North Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said they're investigating a shooting by an officer Saturday morning on the city's North Side.

They were called just before 11 a.m. to the 6800 block of North Washtenaw Avenue.

The agency did not say what led to the shooting or if anyone was hurt.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call 312-746-3609 or visit ChicagoCOPA.com.

This is a developing story. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.