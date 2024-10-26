COPA investigating shooting by officer on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said they're investigating a shooting by an officer Saturday morning on the city's North Side.

They were called just before 11 a.m. to the 6800 block of North Washtenaw Avenue.

The agency did not say what led to the shooting or if anyone was hurt.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call 312-746-3609 or visit ChicagoCOPA.com.

This is a developing story.