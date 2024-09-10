Supervisor Tiffany Henyard takes township trustees to task in Chicago's south suburbs

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (CBS) -- There was more drama in Chicago's south suburbs Tuesday night, as self-proclaimed "super mayor" Tiffany Henyard clashed with colleagues over spending.

At a meeting Tuesday night, the Thornton Township Board of Trustees stared straight ahead as the Henyard, the township supervisor, passionately spoke out on spending.

"You guys want to just halt things here at Thornton Township, because I don't see y'all doing nothing," Henyard told the trustees. "But yet, y'all have started saying no to everything that myself and our team is coming up with—and I see no ideas from any of you."

Henyard is currently under investigation for her handling of village finances. Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is leading the investigation into Henyard, and found last month that the Dolton Village General Fund had a negative balance of $3.65 million.

Meanwhile, the FBI is conducting an investigation at Dolton Village Hall, although they haven't elaborated on who is being investigated. Henyard will have to cooperate if and when the FBI asks questions about village finances.