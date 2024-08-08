Lori Lightfoot to release findings in investigation into Dolton mayor's spending

Lightfoot to reveal her findings in Dolton financial probe Thursday

Lightfoot to reveal her findings in Dolton financial probe Thursday

Lightfoot to reveal her findings in Dolton financial probe Thursday

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) — Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to release her findings in the Village of Dolton fincancial probe.

Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor, in April, agreed to investigate claims that Henyard misused public funds.

Henyard has repeatedly denied those claims.

Lightfoot will deliver a preliminary report to the public on Thursday with her findings so far.

"We've made some pretty significant progress, and we believe that it's very important for us to share that with the residents of Dolton, who for almost two years now have really been in the dark about what the true state of the financial condition of the village is," Lightfoot told CBS News Chicago on Tuesday.

The FBI is conducting an investigation at Dolton Village Hall, although they haven't elaborated on who is being investigated.

Dolton's financial situation

Dolton's dire financial situation was addressed at another fiery village board meeting on Monday night.

Officials revealed they've had to dip into Tax Increment Financing fees to pay public-sector employees. They also approved layoffs of eight village employees, citing financial issues.

"It's unfortunate, but we have to make these decisions so we can make payroll," Trustee Brittney Norwood said.

The board also froze credit card spending. This means only the director or administrative services can use the village credit card for approved expenses. Only $5,000 can be spent at a time.

Trustees also discussed putting a village-owned property on the market. It was supposed to become a Dolton police station, but the village doesn't have the money to make that happen. The board did not vote on possibly selling that property.