Another round of Chicago storms look to bring large hail, isolated tornado risk on Friday

Friday is expected to be another potentially windy day with storms approaching the Chicago area in the afternoon and evening.

High winds reaching up to 45 miles per hour bring a high fire danger. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged, as any fire that develops will catch and likely spread quickly.

There's a chance for late-day showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong, with large hail and damaging winds. Storms are expected to end by sunset.

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts could reach over 70 miles per hour, and golf ball-sized hail is possible during the storms.

The most significant storm threat remains east of I-55.

A few schools closed due to power outages

A small number of schools announced closures Friday due to power outages in the wake of Thursday's severe weather events.

As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, Crown Point Community School, Lake Station Community Schools and Manhattan District #114 had all reported closures.

Next week's temperatures back off significantly in Chicago

Summer-like conditions continue as highs reach near 90 degrees.

Winds remain strong into the night and Saturday.