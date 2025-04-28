Watch CBS News
Chicago weather: Storms possible Monday with highs in the 80s

By Albert Ramon, Kylee Miller, Mary Kay Kleist, Laura Bannon, David Yeomans

/ CBS Chicago

Highs in the 80s on Monday with overnight storms threat in Chicago
Windy and above average temperatures Monday with storms possible later. Highs in low 80s.

Here is your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Warm and windy. High: 80, Low: 68

Tuesday: Warm with early morning storm chances. High: 73, Low: 45

Wednesday: Cooler with evening showers. High: 55, Low: 49.

Thursday: Rain chances. High: 63, Low: 48

Friday: Chances for scattered showers. High: 63, Low: 44

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 62, Low: 47

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 68, Low: 54

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

