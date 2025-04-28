Chicago weather: Storms possible Monday with highs in the 80s

Highs in the 80s on Monday with overnight storms threat in Chicago

Windy and above average temperatures Monday with storms possible later. Highs in low 80s.

Here is your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Warm and windy. High: 80, Low: 68

Tuesday: Warm with early morning storm chances. High: 73, Low: 45

Wednesday: Cooler with evening showers. High: 55, Low: 49.

Thursday: Rain chances. High: 63, Low: 48

Friday: Chances for scattered showers. High: 63, Low: 44

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 62, Low: 47

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 68, Low: 54

