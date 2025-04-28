Chicago weather: Storms possible Monday with highs in the 80s
Windy and above average temperatures Monday with storms possible later. Highs in low 80s.
Here is your 7-day forecast:
Monday: Warm and windy. High: 80, Low: 68
Tuesday: Warm with early morning storm chances. High: 73, Low: 45
Wednesday: Cooler with evening showers. High: 55, Low: 49.
Thursday: Rain chances. High: 63, Low: 48
Friday: Chances for scattered showers. High: 63, Low: 44
Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 62, Low: 47
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 68, Low: 54
Get more First Alert Weather from CBS News Chicago
