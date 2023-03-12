First Alert Weather: Rain, snow showers through the day
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Welcome to Daylight Saving Time!
Gloomy with rain and snow today. Model info indicates there will be a lull, with more spotty coverage, from late morning to mid-afternoon.
The South Side Irish parade will be held in 36° weather with a light SE wind and a chance of rain/snow showers.
Below normal temps Monday and Tuesday then a warmup to more seasonable temps in the 40s and even 50s.
Stats
Normal- 46
Sat- 39
Today- 39
Sunrise- 7:09a CDT
Sunset- 6:54p CDT
Forecast
Today- Rain and snow showers. High of 39.
Tonight- Scattered rain/snow showers. Low of 26.
Monday- AM snow showers. High 37.
