First Alert Weather: Rain, snow showers through the day

By Ed Curran

First Alert Weather: Snow, rain with temps in the 30s
First Alert Weather: Snow, rain with temps in the 30s 02:03

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Welcome to Daylight Saving Time!

Gloomy with rain and snow today. Model info indicates there will be a lull, with more spotty coverage, from late morning to mid-afternoon. 

The South Side Irish parade will be held in 36° weather with a light SE wind and a chance of rain/snow showers.

Below normal temps Monday and Tuesday then a warmup to more seasonable temps in the 40s and even 50s.

Stats

Normal- 46

Sat- 39

Today- 39

Sunrise- 7:09a CDT

Sunset- 6:54p CDT

Forecast

Today- Rain and snow showers. High of 39.

Tonight- Scattered rain/snow showers. Low of 26.

Monday- AM snow showers. High 37.

First published on March 12, 2023 / 6:44 AM

