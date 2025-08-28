Watch CBS News
Smash-and-grab burglars target DTLR store in South Shore neighborhood

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
/ CBS Chicago

/ CBS Chicago

Smash-and-grab burglars have hit a clothing store overnight in the city's South Shore neighborhood.

Chicago police said officers responded to the DTLR store in the 2100 block of East 71st Street for a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, they found the front of the store was smashed in, and merchandise was taken from inside.

Preliminary reports indicated that two vehicles left the scene.

No further information was available. As of Thursday, no one is in custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating. 

It's the latest in smash-and-grab burglaries involving clothing and shoe stores in the city. Last week, two Foot Locker stores in the Douglas and Humboldt Park neighborhoods were also hit. 

Police have not connected the incidents.

