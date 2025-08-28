Police investigate smash-and-grab burglary at smoke shop in North Riverside, Illinois

Police in Chicago's western suburbs are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary on Thursday morning at a smoke shop.

North Riverside police said, shortly before 4 a.m., officers responded to a burglar alarm at Vice City Smokes at 7325 W. 25th St. Officers discovered a group of burglars had used a vehicle to force open the front door.

The owner said 8 to 10 people broke in and took lighters, loose tobacco, the cash register, and cigars.

Police said the group left in three vehicles – a van, a white sedan, and a blue SUV – heading west toward Harlem Avenue.

No one was in custody Thursday morning.