Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigate smash-and-grab burglary at smoke shop in North Riverside, Illinois

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Police investigating smash-and-grab at North Riverside smoke shop
Police investigating smash-and-grab at North Riverside smoke shop 00:20

Police in Chicago's western suburbs are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary on Thursday morning at a smoke shop.

North Riverside police said, shortly before 4 a.m., officers responded to a burglar alarm at Vice City Smokes at 7325 W. 25th St. Officers discovered a group of burglars had used a vehicle to force open the front door.

The owner said 8 to 10 people broke in and took lighters, loose tobacco, the cash register, and cigars.

Police said the group left in three vehicles – a van, a white sedan, and a blue SUV – heading west toward Harlem Avenue.

No one was in custody Thursday morning.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue