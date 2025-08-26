Chicago police investigating apparent South Deering smash-and-grab at shoe store at 95th and Stony Island

Chicago police are investigating an apparent smash-and-grab burglary at a shoe store in South Deering.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene near 95th and Stony Island where a Jeep was left behind in front of a Snipes shoe store. The store had smashed glass and a gaping hole in its front.

There was a dark Jeep in front of the store that police were seen searching, and which may be connected to the incident.

Chicago police have confirmed they were called to the scene around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday but have not yet given any updates about what may have happened, what was taken, and whether anyone was in custody for the incident.

No further information was immediately available.