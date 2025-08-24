Watch CBS News
Smash-and-grab thieves target Foot Locker store in Greater Grand Crossing

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Chicago police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary on the city's South Side early Sunday morning.

It happened just after 6 a.m. at the Foot Locker in the 3300 block of South Martin Luther King Drive in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police said multiple suspects in a Jeep SUV damaged the front entrance of the store by driving into it before going in and taking property from inside.

They returned to the vehicle and left the scene in an unknown direction.

It is unclear what the estimated amount of property taken was.

No injuries were reported.

Another store was burglarized last week in the 800 block of North Kedzie Avenue. Police did not say if the two thefts were connected.

As of Sunday, there is no one in custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

