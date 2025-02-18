Skokie, Illinois residents give village an earful in wake of water main break, flooding

Last Friday, a water main break caused major problems in Skokie, Illinois — flooding streets, yards, garages, shutting down businesses, and leaving the suburban village and part of neighboring Evanston under a boil order.

The boil order was lifted Sunday night, and water pressure has returned for most. But some residents are unhappy with how the village responded to the disaster — and said as much at a village meeting Tuesday night.

The Village of Skokie issued a declaration of emergency Tuesday night. Such a declaration really is the first step in applying for state and county disaster funds, but residents told CBS News Chicago they are worried about whether they will see any of that money.

The Valentine's Day water main break not only flooded neighborhood streets in Skokie — it also totaled cars and required emergency calls to the plumber. The rush of water also erased priceless memories, like a wedding dress that one local family had stored in a box since the 1980s.

"We lost a lot of personal mementoes," Skokie resident Michael Levy said at the village board meeting Tuesday night.

Levy said the rush of water filled his basement and cars.

"Our home was encased in ice," he said.

Levy said the village did not do enough to respond in the critical hours after the water main break — a sentiment shared among others.

"Nobody came," Levy said. "We felt neglected. We felt hidden. It was getting scary."

The water main that ruptured provides the majority of Skokie residents with water. The village said a fitting cap on a 36-inch water main installed in the 1960s failed Friday.

The hardware should have lasted 80 to 100 years, officials said.

"It's very traumatic," said Kathleen Schmidt. "My 81-year-old dad was out there trying to get the ice moved. My kids are now traumatized."

Leaders in Skokie called the leak unprecedented, and Skokie Mayor George Van Dusen vowed to rebuild any trust that was lost .

"We will work to restore your trust," Van Dusen said. "I understand. It's the feeling like you don't have control."

The Village of Skokie urged residents to reach out to their insurance companies.

The village has also launched an online portal for residents to submit detailed damage photos of their home. Village officials say this will help if and when any disaster funds become available.