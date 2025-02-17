Skokie business suffers financial impact after water main break

Crews have completed repairs after a water main break in Skokie Friday morning left residents and parts of Evanston under a boil order over the weekend.

The order has since been lifted, but not without leaving an impact, especially on businesses in the area.

Kaufman's Deli, known as a Skokie staple, has been serving kosher classics since 1963.

"It's very much a community store," said owner Betty Dworkin.

She says as a longtime small business, they're used to rolling with the punches, but with no water?

"It becomes a little challenging. You certainly can't serve food," Dworkin said.

Forced to close Friday and offer limited items Saturday, Kaufman's donated all their bread to local charities and lost some of their food. The break was a big hit to the business.

They lost two days of regular business on Friday and Saturday, also known as their busiest days, and are out around $20,000. Since they didn't deal with any damage, it's not money they'll recoup.

"the payroll doesn't stop. The bills don't stop. And two big days of business stopped," she said.

The village of Skokie lifted the boil order that impacted more than 67,000 people Sunday evening. As for the cause, officials say crews found a fitting cap on a major water transmission main failed, causing the break.

That cap was installed in 1963 and typically has a lifespan of 80-100 years. It was replaced on Saturday and the transmission main will be fully back in service in the coming days.

The hope from residents and business owners like betty?

"I would say at this point they have probably developed some really great contingency programs," Dworkin said.

A village spokesperson said the village is working on a comprehensive analysis of what happened, which it will use to develop preventative measures.