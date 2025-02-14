Watch CBS News
Boil ordered issued for Skokie, Illinois after water main break

By Elyssa Kaufman, Sabrina Franza

CHICAGO (CBS) — A boil order was issued in Skokie, Illinois, after a water main broke on Friday morning. 

According to a Village of Skokie alert, the water main that broke near East Prairie Road and Emerson Street is affecting the area's water supply. 

The boil order issued reminds residents to boil tap water or avoid tap water. 

Road closures include McCormick Street from Dempster to Golf Road and East Prairie Road from Church Street to Golf Road. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Video from the scene shows water appearing to be at least ankle-deep, covering multiple streets. 

District 69 officials announced the closures ahead of the start of school due to the impact on the water supply. The district posted the following statement on its website: 

"Due to a water main break impacting our water, all schools will be closed today."

The water main break comes Friday's temperatures start in the single digits ahead of snow this evening. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.

