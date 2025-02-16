Dangerous cold setting in as crews work to fix mess from Skokie, Illinois water main break

Dangerous cold is settling on the Chicago area Sunday night, and it is going to make cleaning up the big mess caused by a water main break in Skokie a whole lot harder.

A boil order for Skokie remained in effect late Sunday as crews worked to identify what caused the water main break — which flooded several blocks on Friday.

The floods submerged streets, yards, garages, and basements before freezing over. One neighbor who suffered losses said he had to pay $7,200 out of his own pockets for remediation after his basement was completely inundated.

The man said his family's insurance does not cover sewage backups.

CBS News Chicago did not spot any Skokie village crews late Sunday. But residents expressed hope that the village would see how the floods impacted many homeowners.

Skokie officials said crews determined a fitting cap on a major water transmission mail failed, causing the break. A replacement part was installed on Saturday evening.

Several blocks remained flooded more than 24 hours after the break. All the streets have since reopened except one — East Prairie Road between Church Street and Golf Road.

While the flooding subsided, it left a muddy and icy mess on several streets.

One neighbor, who did not want to be on camera, explained that they heard their water alarm going off on Valentine's Day.

They went into their basement and saw gray water with twigs and leaves coming out of the toilet and tub.

"This is a tremendous inconvenience and a certain amount of stress," the neighbor said. "It's what happens."

The Village of Skokie said it was preparing late Sunday to submit all the paperwork from residents for federal disaster funds.

The boil order for all Skokie water customers in zip codes 60076, 60077, and 60203 was to remain in effect at least until Sunday evening. A boil order issued for northwest Evanston — just east of the site of the water main break — was lifted Saturday afternoon.