Water main break in Skokie, Illinois, leaves basements flooded, dangerous conditions behind

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Thousands of residents are left without running water, and those who have it are under a boil order after a water main break on Friday. The huge mess has also left some homes with flooded basements and potentially dangerous conditions for people who live nearby.

Many streets also have been flooded with water, which turned to ice, freezing some cars in place. Cecelia Stephens was able to move her car before the water froze.

"It was over the wheels when I came out. I was parked right there, and it was over the wheels, so I thought, 'Let me move it,' you know?" she said.

By Friday night, some streets once coated and caked in a thick layer of ice had been cleared after officials brought in heavy construction equipment to clear away the ice, but many homeowners were still left with flooded basements and garages.

Longtime residents said the event was unlike anything they've ever seen before. Though progress was made, more is still left to be done.

"We never expected to get lakefront property for Valentine's Day. It's flooded up to my knees. The house, thankfully, doesn't have any water in the basement, but the garage is fully flooded," Natalie Gillespie said.

Crews were seen shoveling and plowing some of the slush and ice that was left behind in the streets after moving water drained out, a shocking sight for some residents.

"We have been talking to the neighbors all morning just making sure we're getting our cars out and their wheels don't freeze," Gillespie said.

"You know we've been here for about 11 years, so this is the first time that something like this major has happened around here, so," said Andrew Moses.

Street closures continue, but some were seen earlier trying to drive through the mess despite the flooding. Crews are still working to get as much water out as possible before it freezes.

Some people's homes, garages, and basements were left flooded.

Many streets were left covered with water and ice, with workers using a front loader to clear away sheets of ice. Neighbors were doing their best to help the public works crews, with some grabbing shovels and trying to unclog drains in the street.

"The city has got some drains clear and we're kind of trying to do the smaller ones," Keith Crisinat said. "We're trying to get the water level down as best we can."

The break sent icy water cascading down streets, making them impassable for cars and anyone without the proper footwear.

"It's kind of to the top of my boot; almost a little over," Crisinat said.

Near Lyons and Ewing, water had already poured into front yards, backyards, and alleys, and much of it had frozen over.

One family said they had never experienced flooding like this before, after living in their home for 50 years.

They said they woke up in the morning to what sounded like a faucet running, but it was water pouring in through one of their basement windows.

"I woke up to like this craziness here. Water everywhere. Basement flooded. Our backyard is flooded really bad," said Andy Leroy. "We have a pool in our backyard now. It's an ice pool, but you know, at least we can go ice skating later on tonight."

Chris DeNardo found about 8 inches of water in his garage.

"Now the strategy is: prepare for things like this to continue happening," he said.

Helping to clear sewer drains is about all they can do.

"Pretty much the whole neighborhood's out working right now," Crisinat said.

Otherwise, a frozen neighborhood feels helpless.

"It's kind of depressing, but nothing you can do. Thank God we're alive, and thank God we still have power and stuff like that," Leroy said.

Homeowners were concerned about what will happen when temperatures drop Friday night. They were also under a boil order until at least Saturday afternoon.