One in critical condition after shooting outside Advocate Christ Medical Center emergency room

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the face otuside Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Village officials say.

Oak Lawn police responded around 2 a.m. Saturday to a call of a disturbance outside the hospital.

Officers then heard a gunshot from where a large group of people was near the emergency room entrance, at 9400 S. Kilbourn Ave.

That's when polcie found a 28-year-old man from Rockford, Illinois, with a gunshot wound through his left eye and saw another man running from the scene.

The shooting victim was brought into the emergency room for treatment for life threatning injuries.

Police arrested the man who was fleeing from the scene, who witnesses said was the shooter.

Police also recorded a loaded revolved, which is believed to be the weapon used in the shooting.

According to village officials, this was an isolated incident, and there is no immediate danger to the public. Officials say this incident is related to a double murder near the 900 block of West 87th Street in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood, which occurred shortly before this shooting.

Oak Lawn Police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oak Lawn Police Detecitve Division at (708)907-4051 or text "tips" to (708)613-8477.