Auburn Gresham shooting leaves 2 men dead

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after two men were found shot and killed in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The men were found in the 800 block of West 87th Street around 12:55 a.m.

Police said officers responded to a shots fired call and found the victims on the ground with gunshot wounds.

One of the men was shot in the head. A handgun was recovered next to the victim, police said.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

The second victim was shot twice in the chest and taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital also in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Area Two detectives are investigating.