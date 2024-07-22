Second West Side Chicago triple shooting of day leaves man, 2 teens wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and two teens were shot and wounded in North Lawndale Monday evening.

At 6:40 p.m., the three were standing in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue—just south of Roosevelt Road—when an unknown vehicle pulled up and someone at least one person fired at the group, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was shot once in the back, a 19-year-old man was shot once in the neck, and a 31-year-old man was shot once in the buttocks, police said.

All were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

This was one of two shootings in North Lawndale in which three people were struck on Monday alone. In an earlier incident in a backyard in the 4100 block of West Cermak Road, a 37-year-old man was killed and two other men—ages 34 and 26—were wounded when at least one person came up and opened fire.

No one was in custody in either shooting late Monday. Harrison Area detectives are investigating.