1 man killed, 2 wounded in West Side Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were shot and wounded—and one was killed—in a backyard in the North Lawndale neighborhood Monday afternoon, police said.

At 3 p.m., the three men were in the backyard of a residence in the 4100 block of West Cermak Road, near Karlov Avenue, when at least one person came up, took out a handgun, and fired shots.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the head and died on the scene. A 34-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, and a 26-year-old man was shot in the chest and armpit and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Late Monday, no one was in custody.

Harrison Area detectives are investigating.