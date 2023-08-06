First Alert Weather: Scattered showers through midday for last day of Lollapalooza
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The main threat for severe storms has moved to the south of us, for the most part. Our far southern counties remain at the lowest risk to see storms tonight.
Sunday brings scattered showers through midday and even a little sun at times. A brisk NE wind churns up Lake Michigan, making it dangerous for swimmers in IL and IN. We'll be very cool today, only in the 70s.
Monday will be a rainy day, a bit breezy and cool.
STATS
Normal High- 84
Saturday- 77
Today- 77
Sunrise- 5:50am
FORECAST
Today- Scattered showers through midday. High of 77.
Tonight- Showers, a possible thunderstorm to the south. 67.
Monday- Rainy and cool with a high of 74.
