With transit funding passed, RTA drops mandate for CTA, Metra, Pace to raise fares

The Regional Transportation Authority will no longer demand the Chicago Transit Authority, Metra, and Pace raise fares by 10% next year, thanks to a transit funding package passed in Springfield.

The RTA had insisted that the agencies include the increases in their budgets even if funding is approved.

"For 2026, transit riders and frontline employees can expect no service cuts, no fare increases pending RTA Board action this Thursday, and a renewed emphasis on operational improvements to service quality and experience," said RTA communications director Tina Fassett Smith.

On Friday of last week, Illinois lawmakers passed a compromise bill to fund public transit in an overnight session, delivering $1.5 billion in new funding for mass transit systems across the state, and creating a new governing body to oversee the CTA, Metra, and Pace.

Supporters said it will avert the need for drastic cuts to the Chicago area's mass transit systems without a significant statewide tax hike.

Gov. JB Pritzker said he will sign the measure into law, and it will take effect June 1. That date had drawn concerns that previously announced fare increases for February might still go ahead.

Last month, the CTA announced that effective Feb. 1 — in line with the since-canceled fare hike mandate from the RTA — it would increase the base fare for buses by 25 cents, from $2.25 to $2.50. Base fare for rail would also increase 25 cents, from $2.50 to $2.75.

Unlimited-ride pass prices would also increase under the CTA plan. A single-day pass would increase $1 from $5 to $6; a seven-day pass would increase $5, from $20 to $25; and a 30-day pass would cost $10 more, rising from $75 to $85.

Metra last month also announced plans to increase fares next year pending a vote this month. The Metra fare increase would bring a one-way Metra ticket from $3.75 to $4.25, for zone 1-2, from $5.50 to $6.25 for zone 1-3, and from $6.75 to $7.75 for zone 1-4.

The Metra fare increase would also impact day passes, day pass five-packs, weekend paces and all reduced fare products.