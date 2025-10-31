Illinois transit funding bill passed overnight

Illinois lawmakers passed a compromise bill to fund public transit in an overnight session.

If Governor JB Pritzker signs it, it will avert the need for drastic cuts to CTA, Metra, and Pace service in the coming year by raising an additional $1.5 billion for public transit statewide.

The plan calls for raising the existing Regional Transportation Authority sales tax by 0.25 percentage points, to 1% in Lake, McHenry, Kane, DuPage and Will counties and 1.25% in Cook County. That tax hike will generate $478 million.

The bulk of the funding, $860 million, would come through redirecting sales tax revenue charged on motor fuel purchases to public transportation operations. Another estimated $200 million would come from interest growing in the Road Fund — a state fund that is typically used for road construction projects but can also be used for transportation-related purposes under the state constitution.

Earlier proposals of a 7% amusement tax and a $1.50 packaged-goods delivery fee are now gone.

Drivers of passenger vehicles on northern Illinois' toll roads will also have to pay 45 cents more per toll as part of a plan to create a new capital program for tollway projects.

The bill will also abolish the regional transit authority, the organization that oversees Metra, Pace, and CTA. This would be replaced with the Northern Illinois Transit Authority.