CTA announces fare, pass increases for 2026; 3-day pass eliminated

The Chicago Transit Authority announced its planned 2026 fare and pass price increases as the agency faces a fiscal cliff.

The Regional Transportation Authority has mandated Metra, Pace and CTA all implement a fare increase of at least 10% in 2026 to address major budget shortfalls while it still seeks solutions from state lawmakers.

Monday CTA released its budget for 2026, outlining the fare hikes for the first time.

CTA said that in 2026, the base fare for both bus and rail increases $0.25, from $2.50 to $2.75.

Unlimited-ride pass prices will also increase. A single day pass will increase $1 from $5 to $6; a seven-day pass will increase $5, from $20 to $25; and a 30-day pass will cost $10 more, rising from $75 to $85.

The three-day pass will be eliminated entirely, CTA said.

Ventra single-ride tickets will now cost $3.50 and pay-as-you go payments for contactless debit or credit cards to offset merchant expenses.

CTA reduced fares will continue to be at or under 50% of full fares, in compliance with federal requirements.