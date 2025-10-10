Metra considers fare increase in 2026 for first time since 2018
Metra is considering raising their fare prices for the first time since 2018.
The Regional Transportation Authority is requiring Metra, CTA and Pace to raise fares by 10% in 2026 to help address budget shortfalls. Metra said with the fare increase, no service cuts will be needed.
The increase would bring a one-way Metra ticket from $3.75 to $4.25, for zone 1-2, from $5.50 to $6.25 for zone 1-3, and from $6.75 to $7.75 for zone 1-4.
The fare increase would also impact day passes, day pass five-packs, weekend paces and all reduced fare products.
The Metra Board of Directors will vote on the increase in November.