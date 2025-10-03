Watch CBS News
Local News

RTA budget gap to be revised downward, reports say, even as Illinois lawmakers must approve funding soon

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

RTA budget gap to be revised downward, reports say, ahead of fall veto session
RTA budget gap to be revised downward, reports say, ahead of fall veto session 01:02

The Regional Transportation Authority Board is set to meet Friday for the last time before lawmakers' fall veto session, when Springfield must vote on a funding package to keep Illinois' trains and buses running into 2026.

The RTA has been warning all year about a $771 million fiscal cliff facing CTA, Metra and Pace starting in 2026, which could lead to service cuts up to 40%.

But sources tell Crain's Chicago Business that at Friday's meeting, that budget shortfall is set to be revised downward to less than $300 million.

That revision is mostly due to a big boost in sales tax revenue this year. But the good news is limited; that reduction in the fiscal cliff is only for the 2026 fiscal year, which for RTA begins on Jan. 1, 2026. Without action, mass transit will still face an even bigger shortfall starting in 2027.

The reduced shortfall also doesn't mean CTA, Metra and Pace aren't facing service cuts in 2026; without action from lawmakers, there will still be major reductions in service. Crain's reports that even with the smaller budget gap, CTA will run of out federal funding in mid-2026 and Metra will run out of money in late 2026. Pace is the only agency that could make it through the year without a budget gap, according to the report.

And if lawmakers don't act quickly, the agencies will face an even bigger shortfall in 2027.

As a result, there are concerns that this revision could give state lawmakers political cover to delay taking action on badly needed revenue and governance reforms. 

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue