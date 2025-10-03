RTA budget gap to be revised downward, reports say, even as Illinois lawmakers must approve funding soon

The Regional Transportation Authority Board is set to meet Friday for the last time before lawmakers' fall veto session, when Springfield must vote on a funding package to keep Illinois' trains and buses running into 2026.

The RTA has been warning all year about a $771 million fiscal cliff facing CTA, Metra and Pace starting in 2026, which could lead to service cuts up to 40%.

But sources tell Crain's Chicago Business that at Friday's meeting, that budget shortfall is set to be revised downward to less than $300 million.

That revision is mostly due to a big boost in sales tax revenue this year. But the good news is limited; that reduction in the fiscal cliff is only for the 2026 fiscal year, which for RTA begins on Jan. 1, 2026. Without action, mass transit will still face an even bigger shortfall starting in 2027.

The reduced shortfall also doesn't mean CTA, Metra and Pace aren't facing service cuts in 2026; without action from lawmakers, there will still be major reductions in service. Crain's reports that even with the smaller budget gap, CTA will run of out federal funding in mid-2026 and Metra will run out of money in late 2026. Pace is the only agency that could make it through the year without a budget gap, according to the report.

And if lawmakers don't act quickly, the agencies will face an even bigger shortfall in 2027.

As a result, there are concerns that this revision could give state lawmakers political cover to delay taking action on badly needed revenue and governance reforms.