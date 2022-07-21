Polio case identified in New York, first in U.S. in nearly a decade

NEW CITY, N.Y. - Rockland County announced it has detected a confirmed case of polio, the first case of its kind in the U.S. in nearly 10 years.

The case occurred in an unvaccinated adult, according to officials.

Polio can affect the neurologic system, potentially resulting in paralysis, or death. Polio is typically transmitted orally.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day is encouraging anyone who hasn't been vaccinated for polio to do so. Children in the U.S. are routinely vaccinated against polio, and the disease was pretty much wiped out in the U.S. due to that vaccination effort, which began in the 1950s.

"Many of you may be too young to remember polio, but when I was growing up, this disease struck fear in families, including my own. The fact that it is still around decades after the vaccine was created shows you just how relentless it is. Do the right thing for your child and the greater good of your community and have your child vaccinated now," Day said.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day along with Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert briefing media & public about confirmed polio case in Rockland County. Posted by Rockland County Government on Thursday, July 21, 2022

Rockland County's Department of Health is hosting a polio vaccination clinic at the Pomona Health Complex at 50 Sanatorium Road, Building A on Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Another clinic will take place on Monday, July 25, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To preregister for an appointment, CLICK HERE, or call 845-238-1956.

For more information on polio, CLICK HERE. For more information about the vaccine, CLICK HERE.