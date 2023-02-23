Patrick Beverley hits practice court with Bulls for first time

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- The Bulls are back to work after the All-Star Break with a new, but familiar face to Chicago basketball fans.

Patrick Beverley was on the court for the first time with his hometown team Wednesday. The Bulls signed the veteran guard after he was bought out by the Orlando Magic following a trade from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Beverley is known for his defense - and let's call it a certain intensity that's been known to bother opponents.

"The way I play, you know, I run through a wall for anytime I play. It's just the city where I'm from. I don't know what might happen. You know, I might pull some s**t I never did before," Beverley said. "So I'm super-excited. I'm super-stoked. I'm ready to hoop again and try to make the playoff push."

"He's somebody you hate to play against, but love as a teammate," said Bulls guard Zach LaVine. "You know what he brings – the type of mentality he brings – and we've been missing that."

In 45 games with the Lakers this season, all as a starter, Beverley averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists, while shooting 34.8 percent from 3-point land.