Patrick Beverley expected to come to Bulls for rest of season

CHICAGO (CBS Sports) -- Patrick Beverley will finally get a chance to play for his hometown Bulls.

The veteran guard is expected to sign with the Bulls for the rest of the season after being traded to the Orlando Magic and then waived.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the front office is hopeful that Beverley can bring some toughness to the team as they try to get back in the playoff picture.

In 45 games with the Lakers this season, all as a starter, Beverley averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists, while shooting 34.8 percent from 3-point land. His most memorable moments with the club include shoving Deandre Ayton in the back, which earned him a three-game suspension, and taking a camera from a courtside photographer to show the referees a foul on LeBron James in the closing seconds of regulation in the Lakers' loss to the Boston Celtics in January.

At the deadline, the Lakers traded Beverley and a second-round pick to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Mo Bamba. The Magic quickly waived Beverley, allowing him to become a free agent. Now, he's found a spot with his hometown Bulls, who will be his fourth team in the last three seasons.

Now 34 years old, Beverley is no longer an All-Defensive caliber player, but he works hard and is still capable of pestering opposing guards. His abilities on that side of the ball should help strengthen a Bulls team that has surprisingly been one of the best defenses in the league. Exiting the All-Star break, the Bulls are seventh in the league, with a 112.0 defensive rating.