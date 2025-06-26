Obama Foundation unveils memorabilia from Supreme Court case legalizing same-sex marriage on 10th anniversary

On the 10th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision that legalized same-sex marriage in the United States, the Obama Foundation is unveiling some of what they will have on display in Chicago related to the case.

Thursday, the Obama Foundation will show some pieces related to Obergefell v. Hodges that will be on display at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago's Jackson Park when it opens in 2025.

They include Jim Obergefell's wedding ring and marriage certificate.

Obergefell sued the state of Ohio in 2013 over its refusal to recognize same-sex marriage on a death certificate after his husband, John Arthur, passed. They were legally married in Maryland when Arthur was terminally ill. Ohio did not recognize same-sex marriage at the time and refused to Obergefell's request to be listed on the death certificate.

The case went all the way to the Supreme Court, where justices decided in a 5-4 ruling that the 14th amendment requires all states to perform same-sex marriages and recognize same-sex marriages performed in other states.