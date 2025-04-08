Northwestern University says settlement being finalized in hazing lawsuit

Northwestern University says a settlement is being finalized in a lawsuit regarding football hazing allegations.

This settlement relates to allegations that date back nearly two decades from football players who say they were hazed in ways that were violent, sexual, and traumatic.

Northwestern University released the following statement on Monday night:

"Northwestern and the student plaintiffs recently engaged in a mediation process that resulted in the settlement of the student plaintiffs' claims. The settlement documentation is currently being finalized."

An outside investigation found coaches may have looked the other way, or knew what was happening and failed to say anything. The report backed claims of coerced sexual acts and a team culture where racism was tolerated.

Former coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired in July last year, 10 days after news of the hazing scandal broke. His firing ended a 17-year run as head coach of his alma mater, during which he had a 110-101 regular season record and went 5-5 in bowl games.

Fitzgerald filed a $130 million wrongful termination lawsuit against the school and its president. He denies any knowledge of the abuse.

His case is set for trial in 2025.