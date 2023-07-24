Fourth lawsuit expected in Northwestern football hazing scandal

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fourth lawsuit against Northwestern is expected amid the ongoing football hazing scandal.

This time, legal action is being taken by a former quarterback over allegations of hazing and sexual abuse.

Former Northwestern quarterback Lloyd Yates and his attorney Ben Crump are holding a press conference at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

They tell CBS 2 the complaint provides examples of sexual hazing and sexual abuse in the Northwestern football program, with details on how the player was a minor and suffered injuries as a result of violent hazing.

This comes as three other former football players announced similar lawsuits last week.

All three have accused the school, former head coach Pat Fitzgerald, and other officials of not preventing hazing, intervening in the tradition, or protecting students from acts that were illegal and often sexual in nature.

All three lawsuits have been filed in Cook County Circuit Court by attorneys Patrick Salvi II and Parker Stinar. All three players involved in the lawsuits have filed as "John Doe" plaintiffs to protect their privacy.

A Northwestern spokesperson said the university doesn't comment on pending litigation but has announced a series of steps in the wake of the hazing scandal, including monitoring of the football locker room, anti-hazing training, and establishment of an online reporting tool for complaints.