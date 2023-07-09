Report: Northwestern players detail alleged hazing by teammates, including sexual assault

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northwestern University is dealing with claims of hazing in the Wildcats football program made at the end of the 2022 season, and now the Daily Northwestern has spoken with a former player who described a pattern of "vile and inhumane" behavior.

It includes a practice known as "running," which involves freshman being restrained while older players engaged in a sexualized act.

The report also claims players believed the practice had the tacit approval of Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Northwestern has suspended Fitzgerald two weeks without pay. He maintains he did not know about the alleged incidents.

CBS 2 reached out to Northwestern to confirm these new allegations.

The university responded by statement, reading in part "Out of respect for the privacy of our student-athletes, we will not comment about the findings beyond what we stated in the release and executive summary of the investigation."