Northeastern Illinois University board ratifies agreement that averted faculty strike

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Northeastern Illinois University Board of Trustees on Monday ratified an agreement with the university's faculty union Monday to avert a strike.

The university Board of Trustees approved the agreement that had been voted on and ratified by the UPI Local 4100 faculty union.

"Today's news means Northeastern Illinois University students finished classes on time without the disruption of a strike, Friday's graduation ceremony will go on as scheduled, and we can collectively look forward to the next academic year of serving our diverse student body and educating the future of our city," NEIU Board Chair Jose Rico and President Gloria J. Gibson said in a news release.

The union and the university reached the tentative agreement late last month.

The faculties have recently gone on strike at Chicago State University, Governors State University, and Eastern Illinois University downstate.