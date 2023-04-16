Watch CBS News
Negotiations resume at Chicago State University amid strike

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Today, negotiations are underway at Chicago State University.

The union is hoping to reach an agreement to end the strike.

Both sides were scheduled to be at the bargaining table yesterday after talks broke down Thursday during a meeting with the university president.

Earlier this week, the union called on Gov. Pritzker and other lawmakers to step in and help end the strike.

First published on April 16, 2023 / 8:03 AM

