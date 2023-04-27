Governors State University faculty, staff vote to ratify new contract after week-long strike

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (CBS) – Striking faculty and staff members at Governors State University voted to ratify a new contract, union representatives announced on Thursday.

Ninety-seven percent of voting members approved the new agreement following a week-long strike.



Faculty and staff will now earn a 14% raise over three years along with five weeks of paid parental leave for new parents – including adoption and foster care - and workload solutions.

"Our new contract is a step in the right direction for our members, GSU students, and the future of this institution," said Mike Hart, president of University Professionals of Illinois for GSU. "Because of our solidarity and the support we received from our students, we were able to sustain a five-day strike to achieve a fair contract that invests in the people who teach and support GSU students every day."

The faculty union at Governors State suspended the strike last week after reaching a contract agreement with the university.