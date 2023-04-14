Watch CBS News
Local News

Eastern Illinois University staff suspends strike to consider administration's offer

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHARLESTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A six-day employee strike at Eastern Illinois University has been suspended as staffers consider an offer from the administration.

The EIU University Professionals of Illinois decided to return to work at 8 a.m. Friday following a general membership meeting.

The full union membership will vote on the agreement sometime next week.

"We knew this wouldn't be easy from the start, and we were right. I am heartened by the unified strength and care that our members showed throughout this process, despite the administration's various attempts to derail and delay," union president Jennifer Stringfellow said in a news release. "We know our cause is just, and we stood up, together, for the entire campus to demand that this administration prioritize our students and the educators and staff who teach and support them."

The bargaining team did not endorse the administration's proposal at the meeting Thursday because the administration did not offer the union members a chance to do work they missed during the strike.

The Daily Eastern News reported classes will now resume.

Chicago State University faculty have been on strike since Monday, April 3, and Governors State University faculty have been on strike since Tuesday of this week. Both universities said they are continuing their strikes.

Northeastern Illinois University held a vote to authorize a strike this week if no progress is made with a mediator.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 8:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.