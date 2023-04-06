Watch CBS News
Local News

Money raised to benefit families of fallen Chicago firefighters

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Money raised to benefit families of fallen Chicago firefighters
Money raised to benefit families of fallen Chicago firefighters 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago firefighter community said it's making sure money raised for their fallen colleagues goes directly to their families of the two firefighters who died in the line of duty this week.

The department's Widows' & Children's Fund is putting together scholarship and memorial funds for Jermaine Pelt and Lt. Jan Tchoryk's children.

"We have a lot of people that volunteer a lot of themselves in order for us to be able to put something together where we can guarantee all the money that comes in to our organization is gonna go to support Jermaine's son and similarly situated children," said Capt. Anthony Martin, of the Widows & Children's fund.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 5:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.