Money raised to benefit families of fallen Chicago firefighters

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago firefighter community said it's making sure money raised for their fallen colleagues goes directly to their families of the two firefighters who died in the line of duty this week.

The department's Widows' & Children's Fund is putting together scholarship and memorial funds for Jermaine Pelt and Lt. Jan Tchoryk's children.

"We have a lot of people that volunteer a lot of themselves in order for us to be able to put something together where we can guarantee all the money that comes in to our organization is gonna go to support Jermaine's son and similarly situated children," said Capt. Anthony Martin, of the Widows & Children's fund.