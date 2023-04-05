2 firefighters injured responding to high-rise fire near Gold Coast on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two firefighters are injured after responding to a high rise fire in Gold Coast Wednesday morning.

Heavy smoke remains at the building located at 1212 North Lake Shore Drive.

Still and box high rise 1212 north lake shore drive fire on 27 pic.twitter.com/ZfVCkMZLXV — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 5, 2023

The fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire.

EMS PLAN TWO AT THE HIGHRISE 1212 LSD. Mayday for firefighter down. Details to follow. LANGFORD — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 5, 2023

Two firefighters are injured, according to fire officials. CFD confirmed one firefighter is in good condition. The second firefighter's condition is unknown at this time.

2 11 1212 north LSD. Water on the fire on 27 one injured firefighter. Details to follow. LANGFORD pic.twitter.com/OUt4KI6zPm — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 5, 2023

This is a developing story.