Watch CBS News
Local News

2 firefighters injured responding to high-rise fire near Gold Coast on Lake Shore Drive

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two firefighters are injured after responding to a high rise fire in Gold Coast Wednesday morning. 

Heavy smoke remains at the building located at 1212 North Lake Shore Drive.

The fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire. 

Two firefighters are injured, according to fire officials. CFD confirmed one firefighter is in good condition. The second firefighter's condition is unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story.  

First published on April 5, 2023 / 7:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.