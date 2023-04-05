2 firefighters injured responding to high-rise fire near Gold Coast on Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two firefighters are injured after responding to a high rise fire in Gold Coast Wednesday morning.
Heavy smoke remains at the building located at 1212 North Lake Shore Drive.
The fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire.
Two firefighters are injured, according to fire officials. CFD confirmed one firefighter is in good condition. The second firefighter's condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.
