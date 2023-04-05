Devastating experience for Chicago Fire Department as two firefighters are killed in line of duty in two days

Two firefighters die on duty in Chicago in as many days

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Chicago firefighters have been killed in the line of duty in two days, in what of course amounts to a devastating development for the entire Chicago Fire Department.

CBS 2's Tara Molina talked Wednesday to a psychologist who works with first responders and specializes in trauma therapy.

Earlier Wednesday, Lt. Jan Tchoryk collapsed in the stairwell at the Gold Coast high-rise at 1212 N. Lake Shore Dr., while leading his crew on their way to the 27th floor, where the fire started.

Bunting was hung Wednesday afternoon from the Engine 4/Tower 10 fire station at 548 W. Division St. This fire station was the second to wear black and purple in just two days.

On Tuesday, Firefighter Jermaine Pelt, 49, was manning a hose line in a house at 12019 S. Wallace St. in West Pullman – to which a fire had spread from a neighboring house. Fire officials said conditions worsened, and all firefighters were ordered out of the building.

But they say Pelt "went down" just as the order was issued. His lieutenant quickly found him near the hose line. He died soon afterward – and bunting was also raised at his Engine Company 115 firehouse at 1024 W. 119th St.

"This has been a tragic week for us," said Chicago fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt. "Unprecedented."

This was also the second day Nance-Holt faced cameras, emotional, to talk about a loss.

"I can't tell you how this impacts us - losing two members in two days," Nance-Holt said.

Psychologist Dr. Carrie Steiner of the First Responders Wellness Center said her office is already hearing from Chicago firefighters.

"Right now, they're still preparing for the funeral and things like that," she said, "so I expect we will get more in a few days."

Steiner, who previously worked as a Chicago Police officer for more than a decade, now works with first responders - specializing in trauma therapy.

"They go out every day for people that they don't know - and they risk their life for people that they don't know," Steiner said. "Most people would never do that - and that's why you call 911."

With an unprecedented two days in Chicago with the loss of firefighter Pelt and Tchoryk, Dr. Steiner said the weight their comrades are feeling now will unfortunately be felt for a while.

And that's something everyone in the city should keep in mind.

"And it's just now, but it's a week from now that we really need to continue to give them support," Steiner said, "because that's when they're really going to really feel more of the emotions."

There are a few official organizations setting up memorials and ways you can donate to the families of the fallen firefigthers.

The Chicago Fire Department's Ende, Menzer, Walsh & Quinn Retirees, Widows & Children's Assistance Fund has established the Jermaine A. Pelt Memorial Fund to assist and support Pelt's family. Donations can be made at this link.