Mayor Tiffany Henyard no-show at last Dolton village board meeting; Andrew Holmes also skips

There are only a few weeks left of Tiffany Henyard's term as the embattled mayor of Dolton, and she was a no-show to preside over her final village board meeting.

Henyard was unseated in last week's election by trustee Jason House, who ran on a platform of cleaning house in the village government. The next step is "Dolton United," but as the community works to come together there are things that still need tidying up from Henyard's term.

Henyard's no-show at the final trustee meeting of her administration is a pattern the village has seen dating back to late 2024.

House defeated Henyard in the Democratic primary, and easily won the general election.

But trustees Stand Brown, Tammie Brown and Andrew Holmes were not up for reelection. Their terms end in 2027. And Holmes was also a no-show for Monday's meeting.

Fellow trustees said they're losing count of the last time Holmes sat at the table to conduct his trustee duties. One estimated it's been about seven months.

Holmes was a Henyard ally. He also faced accusations of sexual assault from a former Dolton employee, but no charges were ever filed.

The new administration wants to look into why Holmes is still getting paid even though he is not showing up to village meetings.

Mayor-Elect House and his administration are exploring the possibility of cutting Holmes from the payroll since he's not doing village business, a move the village's attorney said the trustees cold easily vote on.

"They have the legal right," Village Attorney Michael McGrath said. "It could be that he vacated his seat."

"I couldn't not show up to work," said Trustee Tammie Brown. "But it could be something else. We don't know, but we need to."

The village meetings have been held at the Dolton Park District for close to a year due to Henyard's antics. May's meeting will usher in a new mayor and a return to the Village Hall as well.