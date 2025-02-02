Watch CBS News
Man, 57, shot to death by woman, 60, inside home in Chicago's Auburn Gresham

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman is in custody after she allegedly shot a man to death early Sunday morning in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Parnell Avenue.

Chicago police said officers responded to a person shot and found a 57-year-old man inside a residence with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and later died.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was shot by a 60-year-old woman who was still on the scene. A weapon was recovered she was placed in custody.

Area 2 detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. 

