Chicago man charged with robbing multiple women in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with robbing six women less than 15 minutes in the Lincoln Park neighborhood last month.

Tony Davis, 23, was arrested on Wednesday, in the 2700 block of South California Avenue.

Police say he was one of the offenders who participated in the robberies on July 4. In one of the incidents, a woman was beaten during the robbery.

Incident times and locations:

12:01 a.m. - 2200 block of North Geneva: 23-year-old and two 24-year-old women. One of the 24-year-old victims was beaten during the incident.

12:07 a.m. - 2000 block of North Howe: 23-year-old woman.

12:15 a.m. - 800 block of West Belden: 26-year-old and 27-year-old women.

He was taken into custody and charged with eight felonies:

Three felony counts of armed firearm

Three felony counts of aggravated robbery with an indication of a firearm

One felony count of Robbery

One felony count of aggravated battery

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.