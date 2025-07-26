Man convicted in 2023 fatal shooting of 13-year-old boy in Gary, Indiana

Mother says her 13-year-old son was gunned down in Gary due to social media

Mother says her 13-year-old son was gunned down in Gary due to social media

Mother says her 13-year-old son was gunned down in Gary due to social media

A man was convicted in the 2023 fatal shooting of a teenage boy in Gary, Indiana.

The Gary Police Department announced that 19-year-old Dahvee Brunson was found guilty in the Feb. 15, 2023, killing of 13-year-old Orie Dodson.

On that day, officers were called for a well-being check in the 1300 block of Lincoln Street, after a person was found lying face-down in front of a church. That's where they found Dodson, who was unresponsive, with apparent gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

It was later determined that the shooting stemmed from what Dodson's mother said was a situation that began on social media.

In addition to the murder conviction, Brunson was also convicted of a criminal gang enhancement and a firearm enhancement.

Brunson remains at the Lake County Jail. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 26.

The video above is from a previous report.